Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,497 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the period. China Life Insurance comprises 1.1% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LFC. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in China Life Insurance by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,535,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 497,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Life Insurance by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 320,457 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Life Insurance by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 180,520 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 21.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 749,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 132,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $521,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFC stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.76.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $34.40 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

