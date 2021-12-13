Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 894 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vedanta by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vedanta by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Vedanta by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,140,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,795,000 after buying an additional 1,438,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Vedanta by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,021,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after buying an additional 295,513 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vedanta by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Shares of VEDL opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Vedanta Limited has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.