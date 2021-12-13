Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. The company had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $489,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,423,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,238,100 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after acquiring an additional 291,672 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 641,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

