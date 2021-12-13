Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

ANZBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $19.70 on Friday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

