Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 278.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Amundi acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $354,644,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,659,000 after purchasing an additional 643,304 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after purchasing an additional 305,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $269.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,919 shares of company stock worth $1,263,617. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

