AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Kristen C. Wright Sells 5,858 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,003.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,817.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1,645.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,028.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

