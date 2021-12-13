AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $597.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will report sales of $597.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $577.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $607.32 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $555.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,465,000 after acquiring an additional 876,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after acquiring an additional 438,314 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,312,000 after acquiring an additional 235,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $246.14. 4,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,251. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.35 and a 200-day moving average of $226.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $154.84 and a one year high of $247.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.