Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 207 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIS opened at $104.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.07. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.31.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

