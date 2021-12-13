Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,273,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 120.7% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 30,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $56.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.98. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $58.81.

