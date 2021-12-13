Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $460,000 Stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

KJUL opened at $26.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $27.34.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

