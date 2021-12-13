Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 26.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 30.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 17.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

VTR opened at $48.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.27, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

