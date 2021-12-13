Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,140 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBWD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.133 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%.

