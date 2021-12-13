Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,305 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of The Hackett Group worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 419,380 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,887,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 106,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 91,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 784,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $20.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $615.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

