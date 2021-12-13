Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 796 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $441.52 on Monday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $334.14 and a 12 month high of $453.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.87.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

