AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($59.67) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,880 ($51.45) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of AVV opened at GBX 3,265 ($43.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -259.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,480.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,698.10. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,076 ($40.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,242 ($56.25).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.10%.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

