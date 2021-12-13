AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €30.00 ($33.71) price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CS. Berenberg Bank set a €28.10 ($31.57) target price on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on AXA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €26.50 ($29.78) target price on AXA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on AXA in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.60 ($31.01).

EPA CS opened at €25.37 ($28.51) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.47. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($31.11).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

