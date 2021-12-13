Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned 0.11% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,477,000 after purchasing an additional 120,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

AXSM traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.08. 1,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,491. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.22. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Saad acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.89.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

