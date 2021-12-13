Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AYLA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $135.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.10. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

