B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.94. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $79.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.26. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

