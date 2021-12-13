Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 589 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LDEM opened at $60.05 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $58.18 and a twelve month high of $68.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.