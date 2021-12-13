Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 34.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $272.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.43. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

