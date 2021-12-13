Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Invests $303,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Fortinet by 32.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.73.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $332.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.64. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $355.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

