Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases New Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 323 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total value of $4,176,354.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,620 shares of company stock worth $15,133,863. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.95.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $703.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $348.36 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $714.23 and its 200 day moving average is $625.88.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.