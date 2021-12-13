Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 34 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $891,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

NOC stock opened at $371.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

