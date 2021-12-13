Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5,028.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,427 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.18 on Monday, reaching $181.25. 13,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.31 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.17.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

