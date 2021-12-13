Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,813. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.