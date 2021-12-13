Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,765. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $105.02 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

