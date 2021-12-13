Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 48.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,294,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after buying an additional 179,911 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,062,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after buying an additional 84,695 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after buying an additional 140,723 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 651,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 152,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,876,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

GSBD traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,268. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

