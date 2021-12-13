Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 1,690 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.2% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Accenture by 545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 319.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Accenture by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $380.77. 19,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,870. The company has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.95. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $379.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.