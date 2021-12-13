Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after buying an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,883 shares of company stock worth $3,227,693. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.56. 22,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,243. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

