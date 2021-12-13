Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 1,594 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $72.40 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $182.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average is $77.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

