Bank Hapoalim BM Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,057 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,555 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,663,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,502,000 after acquiring an additional 697,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,873,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $55.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.