Bank Hapoalim BM Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $1,521,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 207.3% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,967.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,877.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,721.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

