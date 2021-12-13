Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 1,957 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $114.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.76. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $136.82.

