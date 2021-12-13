Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 65.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,126 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 348.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,738 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 48.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,130,000 after buying an additional 1,249,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 86.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after buying an additional 1,229,922 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 49.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,765,000 after buying an additional 578,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,610,000 after buying an additional 541,793 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $38.78 on Monday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.36 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.90.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $1,698,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $898,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,235. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

