Bank of America Corp DE Sells 40,462 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,462 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Ping Identity by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $23.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 1.08. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,602,000 shares of company stock worth $322,865,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

