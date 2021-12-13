Bank of America Corp DE Takes Position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Get Tuatara Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCAC opened at $9.85 on Monday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.