Bank of America Raises Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target to $155.00

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,288. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.69. Allakos has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 38.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 455,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 126,086 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth $1,078,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 383.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 19.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 983,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,111,000 after buying an additional 161,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

