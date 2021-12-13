Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 315,066 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,320,000 after purchasing an additional 145,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,098,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $45.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.68. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

