Barclays Lowers SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target to €9.50

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from €10.00 ($11.24) to €9.50 ($10.67) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SGBAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $7.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. SES has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.26.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $523.51 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SES will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

