Barclays Raises Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $54.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,958,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 174,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $983,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.