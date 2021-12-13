B&D White Capital Company LLC Buys 7,243 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $201.79 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $164.52 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.06.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.