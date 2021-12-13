B&D White Capital Company LLC Has $14.38 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,695.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,660 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises 5.5% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $160.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.25 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.87 and its 200-day moving average is $146.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,840 shares of company stock worth $9,078,995. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

