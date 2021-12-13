B&D White Capital Company LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 32,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 29,480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 76,619.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 208,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 208,406 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 10,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $60.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

