B&D White Capital Company LLC Purchases 90,574 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 1,138.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,574 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $149,000.

Shares of AVEM opened at $64.58 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.37.

