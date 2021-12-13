B&D White Capital Company LLC Purchases New Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,935 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 326,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $62.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.52. General Motors has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.