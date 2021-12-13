Beddow Capital Management Inc. Acquires 39,662 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,662 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Markston International LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

OGN stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.09. 36,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,330. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

