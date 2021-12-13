Beddow Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 136.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Timken stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.70. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

