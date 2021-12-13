Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Tops $1,218.90 on Major Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00172424 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00020319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.80 or 0.00520418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

