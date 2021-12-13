Belt Finance (BELT) Trading Down 16.4% This Week

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $31.43 million and $545,802.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.40 or 0.00007221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.68 or 0.07998767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,003.35 or 0.99920523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,253,498 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

